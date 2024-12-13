“Hopefully we can keep…”: Arne Slot provides honest contract update on Salah, Trent & VVD

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding that we have three huge stars about to see their contracts out at the club and Arne Slot was again asked for an update on the trio.

Faced with questions about whether he was worried that foreign teams can start talking to his players from the start of next month, the Dutchman responded: “It doesn’t worry me, we just accept the situation as it is…

“It’s the same situation as it is but they play at a really good club and they’re doing really well at the moment.

“So, hopefully we can keep it for a long time like this.”

It’s as honest and as in depth as we’ve come to expect from our head coach who is clearly frustrated with the same questions being asked of him before and after every game.

Arne Slot remains coy about Liverpool’s contract situation

With fresh reports in Spain continuing to link Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, it would perhaps then be the least surprising update if the Scouser was to be talking to the La Liga club at the opening of 2025.

Add on Jamie Carragher continuing to label Mo Salah as ‘selfish’ for his negotiation tactics in the media, this certainly isn’t an easy situation for the Dutchman to manage.

Let’s hope then that we can see some positive news in the little over two weeks we have remaining before interest can intensify in three of our best players.

Until then, the 46-year-old will continue to have to find new creative ways to respond to the same questions that are being posed in what is only surely a huge distraction from our on-field performances.

You can watch Slot’s comments via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

