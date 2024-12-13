‘Definitely’: Arne Slot on the importance of Liverpool fans for one of his players

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Arne Slot is getting used to life in Liverpool and so is getting to know how both his players and the supporters act, as well as how they can benefit each other.

Speaking with the press about the fans’ role in getting Darwin Nunez fired up, the Dutchman said: “Yeah, it definitely does [get him going]. But not only for him, I think all the players feel the support of our fans but he’s definitely one of them and if you are in a good place…

“So, Mo, for example, he is scoring so many goals, he likes the support of the fans but he probably doesn’t really need it at the moment.

“But what I like about fans, about special fans, is that they are not only supportive if it’s going really well for a player, but especially if he maybe needs that support and that is what makes these fans of ours special, in my opinion.”

Given the frequency in which we hear Anfield echo to the sound of: “Nunez!”, it’s not hard to see why the forward would be inspired by this.

Darwin Nunez is vocally supported by Liverpool fans in stadiums

Given our No.9’s comments after the victory over Girona though, it’s clear that social media isn’t always the same pool of adoring support.

Add on what his head coach had to say about the performance in Spain, it wasn’t the greatest evening for the 25-year-old.

Regardless of what fans think, their job is to back the team and the players and if we hear from the Dutchman here that it makes a real difference to his players – then this must continue.

The louder and more supportive we are, the better the performances of our heroes are and thus the less reason to ever have a bad word to say about any of them.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Nunez and the fans via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

