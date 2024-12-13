Slot: Nunez ‘wasn’t up to standards’ against Girona and what’s been said this week

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Liverpool ran out victors against Girona but it’s safe to say that Arne Slot wasn’t best pleased with what he saw from his team against the La Liga side.

Speaking specifically about Darwin Nunez, the head coach addressed his current form during the pre-Fulham press conference: “It is the life of a No.9, sometimes you score, sometimes you don’t.

“But what should be always there is work rate and I think that’s what [Nunez] has had, apart from two games.

“The first one against Las Palmas, I said this to him that yesterday, and the last half hour against Girona wasn’t of the standards he should have.

“And that had a lot to do with him being disappointed after missing a few chances.”

Whether it’s just Spanish opposition that our No.9 doesn’t perform against, it’s hard to tell but you can see there’s open discourse between player and coach here.

Darwin Nunez has had better games than the one against Girona

These comments back up what the 46-year-old said after the game at the Estadi Montilivi, so now it’s over to the forward to prove he is listening to this feeback.

With the Uruguayan taking to social media to hit back at critics after the Champions League game, it seems that there’s been more than just the Dutchman who have complained about the performance.

We all know the talents that the 25-year-old possesses and with Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa set for a comeback this weekend, opportunities will be reduced if he doesn’t produce the goods.

As supporters, it’s our job to stick by the players and attempt to spur them on and fingers crossed that’s exactly what happens from both parties at Anfield on Saturday.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Nunez (from 9:25) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

