‘True’: German insider confirms Liverpool interest in €40m Bundesliga talent

(Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are growing in concern over which players may leave the club this summer however we may be set for some incomings instead.

According to Christian Falk, who wrote for CaughtOffside: ‘True: That Liverpool’s interest in Jeremie Frimpong has been confirmed again.

‘I heard that his agent, Dirk Hebel, was invited by Liverpool for the match against Bayer Leverkusen.

‘He was in the director’s box. So, you see the club and the player’s entourage are talking.

‘Frimpong has a release clause valued at €40m and he’s also Dutch like their new head coach, Arne Slot. So, they’re working on this deal as well.’

A talented player who has a shared nationality with our head coach and is seemingly keen on a move to Merseyside, making this an interesting story.

Jeremie Frimpong could be a useful addition for LFC

The 24-year-old has already been named as one of our three main targets for this summer, meaning repeats of his name are both expected and possibly signal truth in the links.

With Real Madrid reportedly not making a move for the player who can play as either a right winger or right back, we may also have a clearer path to his signature.

Therefore, a combination of the La Liga giants trying to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold and us seemingly lining up a potential replacement for his position could lead to some fans putting two and two together.

We will see if this mathematics is correct or not in the summer but the club would be remiss to not put some contingency plans in place.

A player with two goals and three assists in 22 games this season for Xabi Alonso’s side is perhaps not statistically a player that will excite many but he does have more than enough talent to be a useful member of our squad.

