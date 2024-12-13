28-year-old Bundesliga winger with PL experience is ‘on the list’ to replace Salah at Liverpool – Falk

(Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will be very aware that Mo Salah is on the cusp of running down his contract and so you would expect that some contingency plans are in place.

As much as there’s still a strong possibility for the best case scenario of a new deal being agreed for the Egyptian King, there are other options being assessed.

According to Christian Falk, who wrote for CaughtOffside: ‘True That Leroy Sane is also on the list at Liverpool.

‘There is now contact and Liverpool are keeping him in mind should Mo Salah not sign a new contract.

‘I have read that he wants a three year contract, Liverpool offered him a one-year contract, perhaps now he’s getting a two-year contract… We will see!

‘If they don’t find a solution, they have their list of potential successors.

‘Omar Marmoush is on the list but Sane is also on it, as I heard they are searching not just for a talent they can develop but also an experienced player who could directly replace Salah if he leaves.’

It’s certainly not the first we’ve heard of the former Manchester City man and his arrival could provoke some excitement from our supporters.

Leroy Sane would be an interesting proposition for Liverpool fans

Whoever is given the daunting task of replacing our No.11 will immediately be compared to his abnormal output, which at this stage of the campaign is 16 goals and 12 assists in 22 games.

If we compare that to the German international’s numbers in 17 games, they are three goals and one assist – certainly a lot less impressive.

It’s not the first time that we’ve heard that the 28-year-old is supposedly on a list of potential replacements for our record Premier League scorer and so perhaps we should take some notice of this.

Ex-Red Jermaine Pennant has previously supported the notion of securing a deal for the attacker and so there will be some excitement should a move be secured.

Having said all of this though, the Bayern Munich man (and probably anyone else for that matter) will always feel like a huge downgrade for a generational talent that we currently have on our right wing at Anfield.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men