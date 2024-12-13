‘On the list’ – Liverpool are looking at 29 g/c hitman outperforming Salah as Egyptian’s successor

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain optimistic over their chances of convincing Mo Salah to extend his terms at Anfield.

The Egyptian was the last name on the list to be officially ticked off as far as an official contract proposal was concerned, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein sharing the update in question last Sunday.

That’s not necessarily a point of concern, of course, given the obvious complications surrounding talks with one of the globe’s hottest superstars.

At 32, there’s the age barrier to consider and juggle alongside Salah’s world-class form in 2024/25, the latter of which has seen the No.11 plunder 16 goals and 12 assists in 22 games (across all competitions).

No player has registered more goal contributions in the Premier League than the right-winger (21) this term.

Liverpool already preparing Salah succession plan

We couldn’t begin to contemplate life without our Egyptian King in the forward line. However, that’s not to suggest Richard Hughes and his recruitment team haven’t considered avenues available to Liverpool should Salah call it quits in 2025 when his contract expires.

Bundesliga forwards Omar Marmoush (Frankfurt) and Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) are reportedly under consideration, according to Christian Falk.

“If they don’t find a solution, they have their list of potential successors,” the Bundesliga insider informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.

“Omar Marmoush is on the list but Sane is also on it, as I heard they are searching not just for a talent they can develop but also an experienced player who could directly replace Salah if he leaves.”

The former, who plays with our winger on the Egyptian national team, has dazzled in the German top-flight in 2024/25, registering 29 goal contributions in 22 games (across all competitions).

Omar Marmoush isn’t a natural successor for Mo Salah

Don’t get us wrong – there’s a lot to like about the Bundesliga hitman.

For starters, Marmoush is averaging a goal contribution every 59.1 minutes across all competitions this season. For the record, that figure is superior to Salah’s 64.03 with Liverpool this term.

Even accounting for Sane’s pre-injury numbers in 2023/24 (140.17), that’s an incredible hit rate from the Frankfurt star.

Player Goal Contributions Minutes Minutes Per Goal Contribution Mo Salah 28 1,793 64.03 Omar Marmoush 29 1,714 59.1 Leroy Sane 4 735 183.75

The big difficulty here, of course, is that the 25-year-old is a centre-forward, not a natural winger (though he’s capable of featuring out wide).

In that case, any escalation of interest in the Egyptian’s services would suggest to us that Liverpool are looking to offload one of Darwin Nunez or Diogo Jota rather than plan for life without Mo Salah.