‘Liverpool keep monitoring…’ – Fabrizio Romano teases 2025 transfer hint for Reds fans

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has given Liverpool fans an indication as to what position on the pitch might be a priority in the transfer market in 2025.

The January window is now less than three weeks from commencing, and while fans’ attention has understandably been fixated on the contract situations surrounding Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, it seems that Richard Hughes is also casting an eye towards potential recruits at Anfield.

The Reds were very quiet on the market during the summer as just two new signings were made (one of whom won’t link up with the club until next season), but now that Arne Slot is six months into his reign as head coach, he may have a much clearer idea about what he wants to add to his squad.

Romano drops 2025 transfer hint for Liverpool fans

Romano has outlined that the centre of defence could be a priority for Hughes and Liverpool over the coming months, particularly those playing on the continent.

The Italian transfer guru told LFC Transfer Room: “Liverpool keep monitoring centre-backs on the European market because they could cover that position in 2025, more likely to be summer than January but we should keep that open.”

Where are Liverpool likeliest to do business next year?

With the January transfer window fast approaching, there’s been a variety of reports in recent days as to what positions might be prioritised by Hughes in 2025.

Mark Brus of the Daily Briefing named a right-back (Jeremie Frimpong) and two wingers (Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Leroy Sane) as primary targets for the Reds, while there have also been links with centre-forwards (Omar Marmoush and Joao Pedro) and midfielders (Quinten Timber).

Romano is widely regarded as one of the most trusted transfer reporters in the industry, so when he indicates that LFC are looking towards centre-backs in Europe, we can feel reasonably confident that such a position is indeed on the agenda at Anfield.

Liverpool currently have four trusted options at the heart of their defence in Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah, although much could hinge on whether or not the captain signs a new contract – at least there have been strong indications that he could put pen to paper soon.

Right now it feels as though other parts of the squad are in greater need of attention on the transfer market, but with the ever-shrewd Michael Edwards back involved with the Reds (albeit in a different role as FSG’s CEO of Football), hopefully we can place our trust in the club’s hierarchy to make clever decisions when it comes to player recruitment.