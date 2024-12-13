Sam Allardyce makes bold Chelsea Premier League title prediction

Pictures via No Tippy Tappy Football

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League but with dropped points against Newcastle and a struggle with Girona, some may be feeling our form has dropped.

Asked about whether Chelsea have enough to win the league this season, Sam Allardyce stated: “I’ve still got a slight suspect about about will [Chelsea] make it because of the defensive frailties.

“I still think Liverpool win it but I think [Chelsea], well they’re second.”

This illustrates a confidence from the former Bolton boss that the Reds can hold onto top spot for the rest of what will be a grueling season.

Liverpool and Chelsea are the two best teams at the moment

After earlier stating that the Reds are ‘not that great’ but just keep winning matches, it seems that the 70-year-old may now be convinced by Arne Slot’s style of play.

Due to some bumpy results and a postponed Merseyside derby, it feels like we haven’t had the chance to see the free-flowing nature of our side in a while.

However, this weekend against Fulham provides the perfect opportunity to do so and after watching one of the seven players who were unavailable for the planned match with Everton back in training – things are looking up.

Three points and fewer stricken players will bring a smile to the face of everyone attached to the club and let’s hope we can maintain or extend our lead over the rest of the division.

If not, Enzo Maresca’s side look like the ones to watch and we’ll also be wary of Arsenal but the only thing we can impact is our own game.

You can watch Allardyce’s comments on Liverpool and Chelsea (from 30:20) via No Tippy Tappy Football on YouTube:

