Report: Liverpool have two conditions to be met for Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave in January

(Photos by Eric Alonso & Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

It seems unfathomable that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool for free in the next summer transfer window. Never mind a potentially earlier exit in January!

Yet, one report coming out of Spain, courtesy of Defensa Central, now claims this eventuality is not entirely beyond the realms.

The England international, as has been well-documented for several months now, is a serious exit risk given his current terms are set to expire next year.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk face similar fates ahead of the January 1 deadline – at which point overseas outfits can begin talks over signing a pre-contract agreement.

Liverpool, for their part, have communicated their clear intention to keep all three stars by issuing their opening contract proposals. Now it remains to be seen whether some common ground can be found between the players and the club.

Liverpool could allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave in January

Our stance on the matter is clear: Selling Trent Alexander-Arnold in January would be an incredible act of self-harm.

Yet, the Merseyside giants appear to be open to the possibility only if two conditions are met.

Our vice-captain must first request a move to Real Madrid and an offer amounting to at least €30m [£24.8m] must be submitted in the winter window.

If we’re to take this report from Defensa Central at more than face value – that’s a worryingly achievable asking price for the La Liga giants.

Could Real Madrid sign Trent in January?

Given that we’re still undergoing a mini-injury crisis in the backline, with Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas all on the treatment table, it would seem especially foolish to make our problems even worse.

That’s not to suggest we won’t face pressure in this regard given only Van Dijk and Salah appear to have no intention of entertaining talks with other clubs after January 1.

15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid, however, are a different kettle of fish altogether.

Don’t forget, there’ll be a separate temptation for Alexander-Arnold in light of Los Blancos’ clear ability to produce Ballon d’Or winners – having produced the joint-most winners (12) alongside Barcelona.