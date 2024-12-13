Spanish press share worrying Trent Alexander-Arnold update amid Real Madrid interest

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding that we have three of our best players on contracts that are set to end this summer, one of these being Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As the clock ticks on his Anfield deal, rumours begin to circle about where he may play next season and the Spanish press have provided an update.

As reported by Relevo: ‘In Liverpool they understand that with each passing day it is more difficult to renew Alexander-Arnold & they are fully aware of Madrid’s interest.

‘The next few weeks will finish deciding the future of one of the ‘bargains’ of next summer.’

With January bringing with it the chance for our players to start negotiating with other clubs, we could be weeks away from some major updates.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future remains uncertain

It does feel very strange that the whole trio still haven’t been able to have a concrete answer on whether they will play for the Reds next season and as fans we’re sweating on what will happen next.

For our vice captain, he seems the most likely to depart at this stage and it seems Real Madrid are poised to secure his services on a free transfer.

Melissa Reddy has confirmed that the club are finding convincing the boyhood Red to stay at the club the most difficult negotiation at present.

With players like Alexis Mac Allister speaking out and asking his teammates to stay on Merseyside too, it is odd that the one Scouser in this conundrum feels the furthest from extending his stay.

It’s a situation that will no doubt end in a hostile reception from his people if our No.66 runs down his deal and leaves on a free, something he must surely be taking into account too.

Time will tell what happens but time is also running out.

