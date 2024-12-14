Liverpool team news v Fulham: Jota and Chiesa in matchday squad as Slot makes big Nunez call

(Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Unusually for December, Liverpool are back in Premier League action for the first time in 10 days this afternoon as they welcome Fulham to Anfield.

The postponement of last weekend’s Merseyside derby gave Chelsea the opportunity to close within four points of the Reds, although Arsenal and Manchester City both failed to capitalise fully in their fixtures.

Arne Slot was far from happy with his team’s performance against Girona on Tuesday despite the 1-0 win in Spain, so he’ll no doubt be hoping for a more convincing display from the league leaders when they take on Marco Silva’s side, whose draw against the Gunners six days ago helped our cause.

The Liverpool boss said on Friday that he was hopeful of having Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa available for today’s match after their respective absences, but have the duo made it into the matchday squad in time for the Cottagers’ visit to Merseyside?

Liverpool starting XI v Fulham

Slot makes just the one change to his starting line-up from the win over Girona for this afternoon’s clash against Fulham.

Alisson makes his first Premier League appearance since early October, having starred upon his return to action against Girona in midweek. The defence in front of him is also unchanged, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson on the flanks, either side of a centre-back partnership of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk.

With Alexis Mac Allister suspended, the central midfield duo of Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones is maintained from Tuesday, and Dominik Szoboszlai starts once more in the number 10 role.

The only alteration to the starting XI is in attack, where Darwin Nunez drops to the bench and Cody Gakpo comes into the side, with Luis Diaz likely to switch from the left wing to centre-forward.

Jota and Chiesa are included among the substitutes, as is academy talent Trey Nyoni.

You can view the Liverpool team news in full below, via @LFC on X: