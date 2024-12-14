‘Wow!’ – Sky Sports pundit blown away by what £34m Liverpool wizard did in second half v Fulham

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Liverpool will struggle to look at a 2-2 draw with Fulham as points dropped after a mammoth effort to secure a share of the spoils at Anfield.

The Merseysiders went down to 10 men after only 17 minutes of play, with Andy Robertson correctly adjudged to have denied a clear goalscoring opportunity with his challenge against Harry Wilson.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota delivered equalisers after the half-time break, with Rodrigo Muniz’s second-half effort ensuring the visitors went back to London with something from their travels.

We can’t forget mentions for Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez either, with both supplying the opportunities in question.

Mo Salah delivers again at Liverpool’s time of need

Never mind if the Egyptian King (signed for £34.3m in 2017) doesn’t necessarily show up in one half – his capacity to come up with something out of nothing later on in a tie never ceases to amaze!

Michael Dawson was let in awe after watching the No.11 carve out another high-quality chance for Gakpo to sink two minutes into the second half of action at Anfield.

“It’s Gakpo. Briliant play from Salah and he was pretty quiet in the first-half. But, you know, he might be quiet in the first but he comes to life in the second,” the pundit spoke on Sky Sports’ coverage.

“Picks it up just outside the box, he just floats it into here, Gakpo’s coming in, Diaz is in there, diving header from three yards out! Wow!”

It now takes Salah to an even more remarkable 29 goal contributions in 23 games (across all competitions) this season. Just how ridiculous will his final figures be come May?

Cody Gakpo equalises for Liverpool! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HzffOhrRj2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 14, 2024

More contract pressure for Liverpool

We’ve ticked all three boxes as far as contract offers are concerned for our expiring stars (Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk).

The former Roma hitman’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025, and letting him go at the end of the season is looking like it would be an increasingly disastrous call.

Did we mention Mo’s latest assist was his 100th for the Reds in all competitions? This isn’t Mo Salah’s swan song of a potentially final season at Anfield; we get the impression he’s just getting started.