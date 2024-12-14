Chris Sutton salutes Liverpool beast for ‘brilliant’ moment during ‘epic battle’ at Anfield

Image via The Overlap

Chris Sutton hailed one Liverpool player for pulling off a ‘brilliant’ moment to ensure that the Reds at least claimed a share of the spoils against Fulham this afternoon.

The home side had to come from behind twice at Anfield to earn a point, playing with 10 men for all but the first 17 minutes after Andy Robertson was sent off in a match which’ll be remembered for some highly contentious refereeing decisions.

It finished 2-2 in L4, but there could’ve been a dramatic late winner were it not for one man who’s accustomed to coming up trumphs for his team.

Sutton hails ‘brilliant’ Alisson save

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, a Fulham counterattack saw Adama Traore bear down on goal and take aim, only to see his shot repelled by Alisson Becker in the goalkeeper’s first Premier League appearance since early October.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live after that crucial moment (16:59), Sutton said: “What a move from Fulham. Traore goes for it and that is a brilliant save from Alisson. It has been an epic battle.”

Alisson comes up clutch for Liverpool yet again

In a rollercoaster match with so many talking points, it could be easy to overlook that late intervention from Liverpool’s number 1, but it ended up being of huge importance for the Reds.

Alisson was outstanding upon his return from injury in the win over Girona in midweek, and he came good today when his team needed him with that late save from Traore, vindicating Arne Slot’s decision to throw him straight back into the starting XI despite Caoimhin Kelleher’s excellent form.

With Arsenal also drawing at home to Everton today, and LFC severely hindered by a one-man disadvantage for most of the match against Fulham, the draw might ultimately feel like a point gained in the circumstances, but it wouldn’t have happened without those stoppage time heroics from the Brazil netminder.

Liverpool might have some regrets from how the afternoon went, but those would’ve been heightened if it weren’t for our number 1 producing his customary heroics.