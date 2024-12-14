Theo Walcott makes instant Liverpool claim after Arsenal draw with Everton

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

If there’s one thing Liverpool should take away from their 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday, it’s that the result didn’t do too much harm to their title hopes.

The Merseysiders saw their result matched with another share of the spoils over at the Emirates Stadium with Everton doing their city rivals a favour against Arsenal.

There is, of course, the increasingly looming shadow of Enzo Maresca’s in-form Chelsea outfit to contemplate amid all this.

That said, it remains to be seen whether the Blues are capable of holding their nerve once the spotlight is firmly trained upon them in 2024/25.

It’s setting up to be an exciting four-way battle for the Premier League, at the very least, this year!

Theo Walcott bemoans missed opportunity for Arsenal

You could forgive Theo Walcott for being a little disappointed with his old club after watching them fail to capitalise on a ‘relentless’ Liverpool dropping points at home.

“Any opportunity that Arsenal don’t get a result is always going to be a missed opportunity because Liverpool are relentless. You wouldn’t have thought Liverpool had 10 men in that game,” the former Gunners star spoke on BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport).

“It was a dogged performance from Everton – you could have predicted that performance before the game but of course it’s a missed opportunity.”

Mikel Arteta’s men absolutely dominated proceedings, restricting the visitors to 23.4% of possession and two shots (none on target), whilst Arsenal couldn’t make the most of their own five efforts on target.

A sigh of relief for Liverpool, though we’re now due a slightly nervous wait to see how Chelsea get on against Brentford on Sunday.

Could Thomas Frank’s side get a result at Stamford Bridge? It seems an unlikely eventuality.

How the Premier League table stands

It’s worth bearing in mind, for the doom-mongers amongst us, that a five-point gap exists between us and the Blues.

Further afield, there’s an opportunity for us to expand the gap to Arsenal to nine points should we capitalise on our game in hand.

As for Manchester City? There are nine points between ourselves and the struggling Sky Blues on a level playing field of games played.