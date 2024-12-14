‘This one…’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold adamant about one thing in Liverpool contract negotiations

Image via Sky Sports News

Trent Alexander-Arnold is adamant about one thing when it comes to discussions over a potential new contract at Liverpool.

Along with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, the vice-captain’s current deal expires at the end of this season, with just 18 days remaining until non-English suitors are free to approach all three about a possible pre-contract agreement if they don’t pen new terms before then.

The Egyptian winger put the cat among the pigeons by publicly declaring after last month’s win over Southampton that he’d yet to be presented with an offer from the club (something which has since changed), a statement which prompted Jamie Carragher to criticise the 32-year-old for being ‘selfish’.

Trent insists contract talks will be kept private

While Salah was quite transparent about his desire to stay on at Liverpool, Trent has insisted that any negotiations over a prospective new contract for him will be kept very much private.

In an interview with Melissa Reddy for Sky Sports, the Reds’ vice-captain proclaimed: “I have been at the club 20 years now. I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public – and this one won’t be either.”

Trent keeping us guessing over his future

Trent’s insistence that his contractual affairs won’t be ‘played out in public’ keeps us guessing as to whether or not he’ll sign a new deal with his boyhood club.

Coincidentally, it was Reddy who earlier this week claimed that the 26-year-old’s renewal could be the most difficult of the three for Liverpool to pull off, partly because of the presence of ‘the biggest alternative option’ in Real Madrid.

In that same interview, the right-back spoke of how he was immediately impressed by Arne Slot’s ‘incredible’ attention to detail and obsession for football, and Reds fans will be hoping that the head coach’s outstanding reign so far might persuade the England international to commit for the long-term.

As reported by David Ornstein last weekend, Trent has been offered a new deal by the club. Their desire to retain him duly seems evident, so the burning question is whether the vice-captain will reciprocate that same loyalty and remain a one-club player beyond next summer.

It could be another few weeks until we get our answer, but until then we’ll stay positive and place our confidence in this ongoing saga having a happy ending.