Virgil van Dijk makes Jurgen Klopp claim in joint Slot statement ahead of Fulham encounter

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk is back to his best in a Liverpool shirt, and what a superb time for the Dutchman to rediscover his finest form.

The Merseysiders lead the Premier League table heading into their upcoming clash with Fulham on Saturday afternoon – thanks in no small part to the Dutchman’s efforts in the backline.

Arne Slot’s outfit has conceded the fewest goals (11) in the English top flight this term, albeit with a game in hand following the postponement of the Merseyside derby.

Get the in-form Ibrahima Konate back in the starting lineup as soon as humanly possible and there’s every chance that this Liverpool side could finish the 2024/25 campaign as the most defensively competent side.

Virgil van Dijk pays tribute to Jurgen Klopp

Our No.4’s terrific form was rightly honoured with his inclusion in the 2024 FIFPRO Men’s World XI – the fourth time Van Dijk has received the nomination.

The former Southampton centre-half was quick to pay tribute to current head coach Arne Slot, but also sweetly reminded supporters of ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s role in encouraging such high standards.

“To be recognised by your peers is always special, and I am extremely proud to have received such a nomination for the fourth time in my career,” the Netherlands international wrote in his pre-Fulham programme notes (via liverpoolfc.com).

“However, I always say that individual recognition comes only when you are part of a successful team, and so I would like to pay tribute to my teammates, my coaches and to both Jürgen Klopp and Arne Slot, who have helped me to perform at a strong level over the past 12 months.

“Long may that continue!”

Is it any surprise that the club is keen to keep hold of the skipper beyond the 2025 expiry date of his current contract?