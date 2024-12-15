Alex Iwobi’s added time injury will infuriate Liverpool fans for referee mistake

Pictures via LFCTV Go

Liverpool were held to a draw by Fulham but given the circumstances, you can’t argue that the team didn’t do themselves proud – something the referee certainly didn’t.

In a corner just after nine minutes had been added on, the ball dropped to Mo Salah who fired a shot into Alex Iwobi’s most delicate area.

The winger struggled to kick the ball out of play before falling to the floor in pain, with the time at 90:39.

Anyone who has experienced this feeling will understand that it certainly takes some time to come to terms with and so the fault can’t be placed on the former Arsenal man.

However, it wasn’t until 91:45 that the game was restarted and in this time the referee never made the 28-year-old leave the pitch.

Instead we all had to wait for over a minute as the momentum was again slowed down by tactics that wound down the clock and weren’t correctly punished.

We should have seen Tony Harrington ask the winger to leave the field of play which would have led to him being off the pitch for 30 seconds of game time.

Instead, we all had to wait and what made matter even worse was the fact that the game ended at 99:27 and so this 66 second wait for an injured player led to just 27 seconds being added on.

The referee lost control of the game at Anfield

Add on what we saw from Arne Slot as Bernd Leno held onto the ball for more than 10 seconds and Virgil van Dijk calling out the official for being nervous – you can see why frustration was present.

Conspiracy theorists may point towards this being the first game since David Coote was sacked for his comments made about Jurgen Klopp and the Reds, leading to his mates still in a job try to get ‘revenge’.

However, it’s much more likely that this is just once again down to the terrible standards of refereeing in the Premier League.

You can watch the Iwobi injury (from 1:41:27) via LFCTV Go:

