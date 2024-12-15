Antonee Robinson responds to controversial Instagram comments from Liverpool fans

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans were understandably frustrated after a draw with Fulham and it led to several taking to the Instagram account of Antonee Robinson to vent their thoughts.

As shared by LFC Transfer Room on X, the left back responded to comments like: ‘Sign for us fella’ and ‘Anfield suits you’ by liking them.

After growing up in the city when he moved to the area to be part of Everton’s academy, the defender will certainly still have plenty of friends in his former home.

When we also consider the job the 27-year-old did in keeping Mo Salah relatively quiet and compare his performance to Andy Robertson who was sent off, it’s not hard to see why some supporters are calling for him to become a Red.

Antonee Robinson would be an interesting addition for Liverpool

The American international was awarded an 8.0 rating by SofaScore which was the highest of any player on the pitch during the 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon.

There’s not been a minute of this campaign in which Marco Silva hasn’t used his No.33 in the Premier League and that is the perfect illustration of his current availability.

With Kostas Tsimikas still nursing an injury, despite being pictured back in training, and Andy Robertson being sidelined with both injury and suspension – we’re low on options in this position.

Therefore, the prospect of signing a player in great form, who’s always available, with ties to the city and his social media antics suggesting he’d be open to a move – this feels like a story that could grow.

You can view Robinson’s social media antics via @LFCTransferRoom on X:

📲 | Antonee Robinson on instagram: Liking some interesting comments…🤔🔴 pic.twitter.com/lcZBR6CNim — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 15, 2024

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men