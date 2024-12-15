Arne Slot’s reaction to what Leno did in the 85th minute spoke volumes about referee performance

Pictures via Sky Sport

Liverpool battled valiantly in order to secure a draw with Fulham but there were many moments in the game that left both Arne Slot and our fans frustrated.

The referee in general had a real lack of control over the game and that’s what encouraged the away side to carry out some time wasting tactics.

One of these came in the 85th minute and as Bernd Leno lay on the floor with the ball, cameras cut to our head coach who was counting the seconds this had been going on for.

The clip shows the Dutchman reaching 10 seconds and the German remained on the turf and showed no signs of releasing the ball to any of his teammates.

With the rule being six seconds, you can then understand why our boss was so unhappy with this.

Fulham were time wasting but it went unpunished

In this instance, it’s easy to point the finger and the former Arsenal stopper but it was the actions of the referee that allowed this to continue all game.

There were nine minutes added onto the 90 but seeing as at least a minute of that was spent waiting for Alex Iwobi to get up off the floor, we could see again that the time wasn’t being correctly added on,

Had Tony Harrington had more control over the game then we wouldn’t have seen these tactics continue in the way that they did.

Virgil van Dijk called out the official for being nervous and it felt like the occasion was too big for him.

Add on the horrible decision to not see Andreas Pereira sent off for his foul on Ryan Gravenberch and it’s clear there’s plenty to complain about from this match.

You can watch the video of Slot courtesy of Sky Sport (via @VidsOrjxlly on X):

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men