Arne Slot praises ‘outstanding’ Liverpool player that ‘everyone in the stadium’ loved

Liverpool fans will be disappointed that we didn’t record a victory against Fulham but Arne Slot still found time to praise the performance of one of his players.

Speaking with the press after the 2-2 draw, the Dutchman was asked about Ryan Gravenberch and how he thought his player performed.

The 46-year-old responded with: “Impressed, like everyone who was in the stadium or saw the game.

“Ryan did outstanding again today. Without the ball, he was mostly in our last line, had to play sometimes against a nine, against wingers who are really fast.

“And with the ball, he came into the midfield. An outstanding performance from him.”

Much like we’ve seen for the rest of the season, the midfielder was in fine form on what was a frustrating afternoon at Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch was again one of the standout stars

With Andy Robertson being sent off in the first half, our head coach had to change the role of our No.38 and he certainly stood up to the test.

Given the terrible challenge that was made on the 22-year-old by Andreas Pereira, we were lucky to still be able to see him on the pitch.

You can then understand why the boss was so impressed with how his player performed a more defensive role than we’ve seen for much of the campaign.

As Harvey Elliott said, the whole team came together and were so close to being able to grind out three points with just 10 men.

It wasn’t to be but given some of the talent in our squad, the winning feeling won’t be too far away,

You can watch Slot's comments on Gravenberch via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

