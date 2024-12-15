Watch Chiesa and Gakpo’s instant touchline reactions to Diogo Jota equaliser v Fulham

(Pictures courtesy of @asim_lfc)

Diogo Jota showed Liverpool exactly what they’ve been missing with a clinical equaliser against Fulham to ensure a share of the spoils at Anfield on Saturday.

The Portuguese international shimmied one way, totally selling the move to centre-back Jorge Cuenca, before sending the ‘keeper the wrong way and firing into the net.

Jota does these little things that makes finishes easier. The shot doesn't go in the corner but the way he's set up his body, given the keeper the eyes and not taken unnecessary touches has got the keeper diving the wrong way. This is the guile of a top finisher. https://t.co/8wXfa06pg1 — Red (@TaintlessRed) December 14, 2024

To be completely fair to the Reds, they haven’t exactly struggled for goals without their No.20. Mo Salah alone has more than chipped in his fair share with eight goals in the six Premier League games Jota missed through injury.

Nonetheless, with Darwin Nunez struggling to find some consistency with his own goalscoring exploits, it’s reassuring to see one of the English top-flight’s most lethal finishers back on the pitch.

How Federico Chiesa reacted to Diogo Jota’s equaliser

A return against Fulham was deemed to have come too soon for Federico Chiesa who recently made his return to training at the AXA centre.

Arne Slot has, of course, already admitted that some potential minutes in the Carabao Cup against Southampton would be a far more likely eventuality for the Italy international.

Regardless, there was no show of bitterness or bad mood from our sole summer arrival (Giorgi Mamardashvili joins in 2025) who was spotted jubilantly celebrating Jota’s late equaliser against Fulham.

@asim_lfc caught the wild touchline scenes as Liverpool managed to secure a potentially valuable point in the title race. Cody Gakpo was even spotted partially entering the pitch, saluting his teammates with a fist-pump before retreating back to the bench.

Fede was a live wire all match. Even though he didn’t get on the pitch today, I can safely say he’s improved his fitness levels! #LFC pic.twitter.com/t6nuOZAg2G — Asim (@asim_lfc) December 14, 2024

Liverpool will need to rest Mo Salah

If Chiesa can avoid any further complications between now and our midweek clash with Southampton, minutes are all but guaranteed.

Liverpool are, quite frankly, in dire need of offering their talismanic No.11 some much-needed respite given he’s played mostly every minute on offer in the 2024/25 season.

We don’t think the former Juventus star will get a full hour, let alone the whole 90 minutes, but we would be far from surprised to see anything from half an hour to a half of action added to the Italian’s tally at St Mary’s Stadium.