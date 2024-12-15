‘We all came together’: Harvey Elliott credits Liverpool fans after Fulham draw

Pictures via LFCTV Go

Harvey Elliott is not only a brilliant footballer but one of the players who perhaps understands the relationship with supporters better than most others.

Speaking after the game, the 21-year-old said: “It was a very interesting game.

“Everything that could happen in football, I think it happened.

“But I think once again [that] the fight, the grit, the determination to not give up in difficult circumstances, I think as a team and the stadium, we all came together and we dug deep.

“We could have won it as well but a draw is better than a loss, even though we wanted three points.

“So we just have to keep moving on and keep working.”

It was a mature response from the midfielder who played his part in trying to help the team achieve all three points.

Harvey Elliott played his part in a gruelling afternoon at Anfield

In a game where frustration was clear for many of his teammates, the boyhood Red had a mature and balanced review of the match.

We saw from the celebrations after Diogo Jota’s equaliser that togetherness is very much a factor of this team and that is something we can build on.

Due to the gap we have built at the top, we still have room for error but there really can’t be many more afternoons where we drop points in the Premier League.

The England Under-21 international will be hoping that he can continue to be handed opportunities from his head coach as, other than one poor corner at the end of the match, our No.19 showed his quality against his former club.

