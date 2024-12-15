Member of Jurgen Klopp’s LFC coaching team makes emotional Anfield return vs Fulham

Picture via @johnachterberg71 on Instagram

Last summer was a huge period of transition at Liverpool and now the new faces are becoming more familiar, it was nice to see an old friend back this weekend.

After our match with Fulham, John Achterberg took to Instagram to write: ‘Great to be back and watch the boys @liverpoolfc the Same Presure in the stand as on the bench !

‘Good come back of the boys Thanks @liverpoolfc to have me back YNWA❤️🫶👊🔥🧤🧤⚽️’

After 14 years at Anfield the former goalkeeper coach left the club at the end of last season and is clearly still a strong supporter of the Reds.

John Achterberg spent 14 years as a goalkeeper coach for Liverpool

After previously revealing how close Alisson Becker was to leaving with him at the close of the last campaign, the return for the 53-year-old would have been more enjoyable knowing that he was likely to reunite with our No.1 after the 2-2 draw.

We saw with the actions of our former coach against Newcastle United that he has the capability to produce some rather passionate reactions on our bench and so if he felt the same pressure on his return, there were likely some lively scenes in the stands too.

Given some of the decisions we saw from Tony Harrington, it’s hard to think that many inside our famous home weren’t left with some strong distaste after a gruelling afternoon.

Now working as a coach for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, the former Tranmere Rovers ‘keeper is enjoying a Christmas break and it’s great to see how important the club remains for him.

Let’s hope that next time we see him though that Arne Slot’s side can produce a victory instead!

You can view Achterberg's Liverpool post on his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Achterberg (@johnachterberg71)

