Why Salah was absolutely fuming with two Liverpool players in extra-time v Fulham

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

There was a single-mindedness to Liverpool’s approach in trying to get an injury-time winner against Fulham on Saturday.

Judging by footage shared after the 90 minutes, it may have cost them an extra two points in their bid to become Premier League champions for the first time since the 2019/20 season.

The Merseysiders will head into their Carabao Cup meeting with Southampton still top of the tree and five points clear of second-placed Chelsea.

The other good news? Arsenal’s draw at home to Everton ensures Liverpool can build a nine-point gap should they manage to win their game in hand.

Things could be a lot worse!

Mo Salah frustrated with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota

You have to give Diogo Jota a pass for his point-salvaging goal against Fulham at the weekend.

Nonetheless, we can entirely understand why Mo Salah was left raging in extra-time as both the Portuguese international and Luis Diaz failed to spot him free in the box.

Footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @CF_Compss (courtesy of Premier League Productions) showcases our No.11 crying out for the ball inside the six-yard box.

To be fair, it’s a pretty frustrating clip to look back on given that the Egyptian was in acres of space when our No.7 first receives the ball. There’s then a second opportunity for Jota to supply a potentially game-winning assist (albeit a somewhat tougher chance given the congestion in the box), but the ball is instead sent flying over the bar.

HOW do you not pass the ball to Salah in this situation He has every right to be unhappy like he is pic.twitter.com/DVwPmf6Qp5 — CF Comps (@CF_Compss) December 14, 2024

Salah reaches 100 milestone with Liverpool

On a more positive note, the former Roma hitman hit a significant milestone after setting up Cody Gakpo’s initial equaliser on Saturday.

The right winger now has 100 career assists for Liverpool Football Club. Remarkably, since his debut in 2017, only Kevin De Bruyne, Leo Messi and Thomas Muller have secured more assists across all competitions.

Yet further evidence Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, will point to should we see the club stumble in contract negotiations.