‘Rejected up to three offers’: Liverpool’s soon-to-be out of contract hero could be plotting Anfield exit – report

Liverpool fans have endured a tough couple of weeks and with a hold on first place in the Premier League loosening, one player could be set to depart.

As reported by Jose Felix Diaz for Marca (translated): ‘At Anfield they are still trying to convince the [Trent Alexander-Arnold] to seal his continuity.

‘They are confident in the yes of a player who was born in their factory, but who has so far rejected up to three offers to continue being a Red Devil.’

We can perhaps read as much as you want to read into this story with the final two words of the report using the wrong terminology for our club.

Spanish press keep linking Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid

For any cynics, it won’t be hard to see that Real Madrid dropped points and then suddenly this story was shared in Spain and not from a top tier source around our club.

Just because our vice captain has been linked with a La Liga move doesn’t mean that they would have the inside scoop on any potential negotiations.

The Scouser has repeatedly shared that he has no intention for his contract negotiation to be carried out in public and so we won’t be hearing any updates from the player.

The latest report from David Ornstein was that conversations are ongoing with the right back and so it seems unlikely that three offers have been rejected.

However, the truth is that we’re unlikely to know what is happening until a new contract is agreed or we see our No.66 depart the club this summer.

For now, the wait goes on and the Trent Alexander-Arnold rumours will continue – especially from those in Spain.

