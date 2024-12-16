David Lynch teases early Liverpool team news with trio ‘in line for starts’ v Southampton

Image via David Lynch - Liverpool FC on YouTube

The Liverpool starting XI for their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Southampton on Wednesday night is likely to witness numerous changes, even with another Wembley showpiece beginning to swing into view.

As has become the norm for Premier League clubs in this competition, especially those also involved in Europe, Arne Slot has fielded much-changed line-ups in the domestic tournament in previous rounds against West Ham and Brighton.

He’ll likely do so again at St Mary’s, but there could still be several familiar names among the Reds’ starters.

Journalist drops Liverpool team news hint

In his eponymous Substack column, David Lynch has named three Liverpool players who are ‘in line for starts’ against the Saints on Wednesday.

The journalist wrote: “Arne Slot is set to ring the changes when Liverpool travel to Southampton for a Carabao Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

“With the Dutchman prioritising a push for Premier League and Champions League glory this season, several key men will be given a well-earned rest instead of taking to the pitch on the south coast.

“Of course, the depth of Slot’s squad means he will still be able to name plenty of big-hitters in his starting XI, with the likes of Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Alexis Mac Allister in line for starts aimed at sharpening them up.”

Liverpool should still have a strong line-up despite several changes

Injuries will deprive Slot of scope for rotation in some parts of the squad, primarily the back four, but he should be able to make plenty of changes in midfield and attack and still field a strong Liverpool XI.

Ordinarily Mac Allister would be rested on Wednesday, but he’ll have had a fortnight off after the postponement of the Merseyside derby and his absence from the games against Girona and Fulham due to suspension, so the Carabao Cup game offers him a chance to regain sharpness.

It’ll also allow for Ryan Gravenberch to possibly get a well-earned breather, having racked up the third-most minutes of any Reds player this season (Transfermarkt).

Jota marked his comeback from injury off the bench on Saturday with a vital late equaliser, so he seems likely to come in from the start in midweek, while Chiesa desperately needs minutes after nearly three months out of action.

His prospective return to the starting XI would also faciliate a long-overdue rest for Mo Salah, who’s started every Liverpool game since our Carabao Cup win over Brighton at the end of October.

We’ll almost certainly sees changes aplenty on Wednesday, but it should still be a strong Reds line-up against Southampton.