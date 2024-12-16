‘Yellow card’: No surprise as Dermot Gallagher agrees with Andreas Pereira decision

Pictures via Sky Sports

Liverpool played out an honourable 2-2 draw with Fulham this weekend but the match certainly wasn’t without its talking points, something Dermot Gallagher was asked to comment on.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the former referee was asked for his opinion on the Andreas Pereira foul on Ryan Gravenberch which saw him awarded a yellow card during the match.

The 67-year-old said: “I think it’s a yellow card as well… I think he catches him but he doesn’t catch him with any force… he’s mistimed it but I think it’s a yellow card.”

It’s no surprise to once again see the ex-official go with the decision of his mate’s on the pitch as this is seemingly what they all do, every week.

All referees seemingly just have each other’s backs

After Mike Dean said it was a ‘100% red card’ during his coverage of the game on Saturday afternoon, this may contradict that opinion but it seems whenever these Monday morning reviews happen and time has passed – the officials are suddenly always correct.

Virgil van Dijk called out referee Tony Harrington for being nervous during the game at it just felt like a match where the big calls were repeatedly wrongly called.

We can’t complain with coming away from the clash with one point but had any of the big decisions in the game actually gone our way, the pendulum could have swung in our direction.

It wasn’t to be though and now we must ensure we get back to winning ways quickly, something that can start with a cup tie against Southampton but must be present in the Premier League meeting with Tottenham this weekend.

