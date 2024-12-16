Dominik Szoboszlai had to be pulled away from referee Tony Harrington at FT after Fulham draw

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Dominik Szoboszlai is a key part of a Liverpool team that is top of the table but has also dropped points in our last two league games and will be hoping to help us bounce back as soon as possible.

Although we dropped points against Fulham, to recover a draw given the red card to Andy Robertson and after being behind in the match twice – there is certainly room for praise.

Our No.8 was an impressive member of a brave team and he gave 100% on a day when most on the pitch were impressive.

That most certainly does not include the referee though and our midfielder made his feelings clear towards the official after the full-time whistle.

Cameras captured the Hungarian approach Tony Harrington and voice his opinions on several of the poor decisions that took place during the game.

Virgil van Dijk stated that he thought that the official was ‘nervous’ during the game and that led to some of the poor decision making we saw from him.

Indeed, it was only the third time he had officiated at Anfield and it felt like the occasion of a raucous crowd only brought the worst out of the man born in Hartlepool.

Arne Slot was equally critical of the lack of action for the time wasting by Bernd Leno and it’s clear that this all stems from a man who was seemingly too scared to make the big calls.

The captain of Hungary attempted to get this message over on the pitch but unfortunately that wouldn’t help change the result from being a draw.

You can watch the video of Dominik Szoboszlai (from 8:46) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

