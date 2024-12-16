‘We are not’: Maresca shuts down PL title chances as Chelsea cut gap to two points

Pictures via @SkySportsNews

Liverpool had a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League but draws and postponements have seen Chelsea chip away at the points gap between us.

After defeating Brentford, the Londoners are now two points behind the Reds albeit we have a game in hand over the Stamford Bridge outfit.

This impressive form led to Enzo Marseca being asked whether his side are capable of winning the title after their run of winning their last five matches and being unbeaten in 10.

The former Leicester City boss said: “It’s not about how many games we win. It’s about being realistic.

“There are things we have to do better. That’s why I said, for me, we are not ready.

“The fans, they can dream and think. But us inside as a club, as a squad, as players, as coaching staff, we need to be realistic.”

It’s either a very honest response from the 44-year-old or one meant simply to deflect attention and thus pressure from his club and players.

Chelsea must be considered Premier League title contenders

It was just last week that the Italian stated that his side were not ready for a title challenge and it feels very much like his line of response at the moment.

However, given their current league position and our game in hand being the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park against Everton, there’s no guarantee of victory for us.

Pundits like Sam Allardyce have backed the Reds to beat the team in blue to the title but there’s still so long left to go.

As much as their boss may try and downplay this story, pressure and expectation will grow with every positive result they manage to achieve.

You can view Marseca’s comments on Chelsea’s title chances via @SkySportsNews on X:

"We are not ready to win the title" 🏆 Enzo Maresca says Chelsea won’t win the Premier League this season, pointing out that a title-winning team wouldn’t concede the type of goal they did against Brentford ❌ pic.twitter.com/bqUJhA96Mv — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 16, 2024

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men