Richard Hughes’ ears could perk up after 12-word Milos Kerkez declaration amid Liverpool links

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Richard Hughes has already overseen one transfer involving Milos Kerkez, and after a recent comment from the Bournemouth defender, Liverpool’s sporting director might just fancy his chances of repeating the trick.

Last month, the Sunday Mirror reported that the Reds had begun to show a keen interest in the Cherries left-back, whose move to the Vitality Stadium nearly 18 months ago came when the current LFC recruitment chief was working at the south coast club.

The Hungarian has been one of the standout players of Andoni Iraloa’s side in what has been such an impressive season for them that, if they were to win by three goals or more against West Ham tonight, they’d leapfrog Manchester City in the Premier League table and go fifth.

Kerkez aspiring to reach ‘top level of football’

Kerkez gave an interview to The Guardian in which he reflected on life on and off the pitch, and as a closing question he was asked to cite his ultimate ambition as a footballer.

Not lacking for self-belief, the 21-year-old replied: “I believe I can make it at the top level of football.”

Could Hughes try to sign Kerkez for a second time?

While we don’t doubt that the Hungarian is content with life at Bournemouth right now, it seems apparent from his comments that, with the greatest of respect to the Cherries, in time he sees himself making a step up the ladder to a club of Liverpool’s stature.

Hughes’ ears may well have perked up upon hearing Kerkez’s declaration as to his career ambitions, and it’ll be interesting to see if the Reds’ sporting director tries to sign the defender for a second time.

Recent links to another left-back in Alphonso Davies suggest that the Anfield hierarchy might be starting to look towards life after Andy Robertson, not necessarily in terms of offloading the Scot soon but rather identifying younger alternatives who could take his place when he ultimately departs.

Our number 26 has spent several years marauding up and down the flank, combining his core defensive duties with a determination to make an attacking impact, and Kerkez is cut from the same cloth, so he could be a prospective successor in a similar mould to the 30-year-old.

The world appears to be his oyster – will his career path take him to Liverpool in the foreseeable future?