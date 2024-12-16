“I am not good enough”: Liverpool fans will think the same thing after Pep Guardiola’s comments

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United may have secured victory this weekend but it came at the expense of a struggling Manchester City and Pep Guardiola isn’t taking it well.

Speaking with BBC Sport after the match, the Spaniard said: “I am not good enough. I am the boss. I am the manager. I have to find solutions and so far I haven’t. That’s the reality.

“Not much else to say. No defence. Manchester United were incredibly persistent. We have not lost eight games in two seasons. We can’t defend that.”

It’s seems like quite a defeatist attitude from the man who’s been a serial winner during his time in England.

Pep Guardiola has won one of his last 11 games

With his club offering the 53-year-old a new contract, it doesn’t look like they’re anywhere near doing what Southampton have done with their boss.

However, these comments from the former Barcelona coach should worry some supporters of his club that a resignation could be on the cards.

There can only be so many poor results until the cracks become too large to paper over and if the manager is claiming that he’s not good enough, then surely self doubt is creeping into his scarred head.

Given his confusing press conference comments of late, it seems that the boss of the champions is losing it a little because of the poor form.

If things don’t improve at the Etihad Stadium then major change may have to take place, either by action of the coach or the club.

Who knows whether they’re aware of what is happening with their 115 charges and this is spilling over to on-field matters.

Whatever it is, the continuation of this meltdown can only bolster our chances of holding our place as the best team in the league.

