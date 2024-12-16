Quartet of LFC U21 starlets absent from PL2 clash could play against Southampton

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to face managerless Southampton in the Carabao Cup this week and it feels like the perfect opportunity to rotate some players in our squad.

With the club’s Under-21s taking part in Premier League 2 action on Monday afternoon, the absence of some players was telling.

Paul Gorst reported on X: ‘No Trey Nyoni, Amara Nallo, Jayden Danns or James Norris for #LFC’s U21s this afternoon at Crystal Palace ahead the seniors’ trip to Southampton on Wednesday.

‘Potential for all four to be involved for the quarter-final at St Mary’s.’

This would certainly then suggest that all four of the youngsters could be taking part in first team action at St.Mary’s.

Arne Slot could rotate his squad against Southampton

The youth side competed in an entertaining 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace which is admirable with several of their best players missing out.

Rio Ngumoha was also absent and could be part of the game against the Saints but we may see a preference for minutes being handed to Federico Chiesa on his return to fitness.

Arne Slot will likely provide a more detailed update in his press conference on who we can expect to see but with dropped points in our last two Premier League matches, there could be split opinions.

We can either go full strength in an attempt to restore confidence and form, or rest players ahead of a trip to Tottenham at the weekend.

With both James Norris and Amara Nallo being defenders, they seem most likely to be given minutes because of our issues in that position and this would be a huge opportunity for the pair.

You can view the Liverpool squad update via @ptgorst on X:

No Trey Nyoni, Amara Nallo, Jayden Danns or James Norris for #LFC's U21s this afternoon at Crystal Palace ahead the seniors' trip to Southampton on Wednesday. Potential for all four to be involved for the quarter-final at St Mary's. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) December 16, 2024

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men