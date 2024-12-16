Not Pereira or Diop: Neil Mellor says Fulham player was ‘lucky’ to avoid red card v Liverpool

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Some Liverpool fans might’ve felt that Fulham could’ve had two players sent off at Anfield on Saturday, and Neil Mellor pointed to another incident where a visiting player might justifiably have been given his marching orders.

Issa Diop escaped a first-minute red card after VAR looked at his robust challenge on Andy Robertson, and then Andreas Pereira somehow escaped with only a booking for a nasty foul on Ryan Gravenberch’s Achilles.

LFC’s left-back was dismissed in the 17th minute when he was adjudged to have denied the Cottagers a goalscoring opportunity, and his opposite number might well have been ejected from the game by Tony Harrington in the second half.

Mellor pinpoints potential Robinson red card

Taking to X on Monday, Mellor highlighted one incident where Antonee Robinson – who was already on a yellow card – appeared to pull back Gravenberch to prevent a Liverpool breakaway, although the Reds midfielder remained on his feet.

The former Anfield striker posted: “Fulham’s Robinson was the best player on the pitch on Saturday – but he was a lucky boy here. Ryan Gravenberch didn’t go down when Robinson pulled him back. Robinson was on a booking and this could easily have been a 2nd and 10 v 10 in 56th minute at 1-1!!!”

The 42-year-old analysed the incident in further detail on the Review Show on LFC’s official YouTube channel (members only content).

Robinson got away with one

We never want to see players being sent off unnecessarily, but we can very much understand why Mellor drew attention to a moment which might’ve escaped some fans’ attention amid the spate of other contentious incidents at Anfield on Saturday.

Harrington was within a couple of yards of Robinson when he pulled Gravenberch, and we suspect that the Fulham left-back (who was indeed outstanding for his team at the weekend) would’ve been shown a yellow card in the 56th minute if he weren’t on one already.

It wasn’t as heinous as Pereira’s cowardly challenge on the Dutchman in the opening exchanges, but it still leaves Reds supporters with legitimate grounds to ask why the USA international got away with it.

We’re glad that Liverpool’s number 38 didn’t go to ground in trying to get the American sent off, although that’s something he shouldn’t have to bring to the referee’s attention.

There’s nothing that can be done about it now, but it again shines a far from glowing spotlight on refereeing standards in the Premier League.