‘From what I hear…’ – Insider claims Liverpool may be ‘confident’ of securing shrewd free transfer

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had scouts watching Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies and may be ‘confident’ of signing him on a free transfer in 2025.

That’s according to Mick Brown, formerly chief scout at Manchester United and Blackburn and still well-connected within British football, who was speaking to Football Insider after some eye-catching transfer reports emerged last week.

According to The Athletic, Anfield would be the ‘most plausible Premier League destination’ for the Canada international, whose contract at the Allianz Arena expires in June, although senior LFC sources ‘have strongly denied any interest in a deal’ for the 24-year-old.

Liverpool have watched Davies recently

Whereas those reports diluted the probability of Liverpool moving for Davies, Brown has talked it up as a genuine possibility, claiming that the Reds have undertaken scouting missions on the Bayern Munich star.

He told Football Insider: “From what I hear, Liverpool have had scouts watching him. They’ll know all about him and they’ll be making their assessment on how good they think he is. Then, the scouts will report back to the chief scout or even to the manager before a final decision is made based on what they’ve seen.

“The fact he’s available on a free is a big draw as well, for a player of his stature, because he’s very highly regarded.

“There is lots of interest in him from clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid, so Liverpool may not be able to compete financially with them; but if they’re looking that closely at him, they must be confident that they can reach an agreement.”

Davies on a free transfer would be a serious coup for Liverpool

The left-back position has come under the microscope at Liverpool recently amid criticism of Andy Robertson’s performances, in particular his nightmarish and abortive outing against Fulham on Saturday.

The long-serving Scot doesn’t deserve to be disrespected considering everything that he’s given to the club since 2017, but signing a player of Davies’ calibre on a free transfer would be a seriously shrewd coup by the Reds if they were to pull it off.

Already a five-time Bundesliga winner at the age of just 24, the Canadian is renowned for his searing pace and is also regarded as a ‘superb dribbler’ and ‘adept defender’ with ‘real vision’ (FourFourTwo).

That reputation is borne out in statistics from FBref which cite him among the top 1% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for successful take-ons per 90 minutes (2.33), along with the top 2% for progressive carries per game (4.85) and the top 3% for pass completion (88.4%).

If Bayern are unable to persuade Davies to agree a contract extension, Liverpool might sense a glorious opportunity to pull off a significant coup and secure a long-term successor to Robertson for when the latter eventually moves on.