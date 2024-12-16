Liverpool loanee scores first goal of the season in Championship victory

Pictures via Blackburn Rovers Football Club

Liverpool are doing well at the moment and so all of our loan players will be desperate to prove that they can shine enough to earn a place in our first team.

One such player is Owen Beck who is currently on loan at Blackburn Rovers and managed to get himself on the scoresheet in a 2-0 victory.

Although signed as a left back, the 22-year-old has been pushed into a more advanced role of late and scored the second of a first half double for the home side against Luton Town.

It was an assured finish from a man who was yet to find the back of the net for the Lancashire club before Saturday afternoon.

Owen Beck may have his eyes set on a Liverpool return

Given recent events with our left backs, the Wales international may have half an eye on whether Arne Slot could consider recalling him to Anfield.

With Kostas Tsimikas still nursing an injury, despite being pictured back in training, and Andy Robertson being sidelined with both injury and suspension – we’re low on options in this position.

Although Joe Gomez is capable of playing on the left, we enter the Carabao Cup quarter final with just four fit defenders and in need of resting our key options.

You would think that the great-nephew of Ian Rush would be better off continuing to play games at Ewood Park, with this weekend being his 12th appearance of the campaign, than coming back as a bit-part player for the Reds.

However, the best thing he can do is try and impress with any chances handed his way at it seems that this weekend was an example that he can do that.

You can watch Beck’s goal (from 0:40) via Blackburn Rovers Football Club on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men