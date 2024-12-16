Breaking: Pep Lijnders has been sacked ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Red Bull arrival

(Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)

As last season came to a close many had called for Pep Lijnders to take over as Liverpool manager, a matter of months later and he’s been relieved of his duties in Austria.

Taking to their X account, Red Bull Sazlburg posted: ‘OFFICIAL: FC Red Bull Salzburg and Pepijn Lijnders are ending their collaboration, the 41-year-old Dutchman was released from duty today.

‘Thank you for your commitment and all the best for the future, Pep!’

This decision feels even more poignant given the fact that Jurgen Klopp is set to joining Red Bull as their global head of soccer from the 1st of January, just 16 days away.

Given the prior working relationship between the pair, it may be seen as a move from the energy drink company to ensure that personal bonds don’t get in the way of his future decision making.

Pep Lijnders is 10 points behind the Austrian League leaders

After speaking publicly of his love for how well Arne Slot is performing in his new role at Anfield, it shows the level of respect that the Dutchman still holds his former club.

The 41-year-old is well respected within the game and so this will come as a big blow to not only himself but also Vitor Matos, Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark, all of whom followed our former assistant manager to Austria.

With news that our former manager wouldn’t be attending stadiums until the end of the this season, it feels like he was making a deliberate decision to not show favouritism to his former colleague and friend.

Sitting 10 points behind Sturm Graz at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga in fifth place and 32nd of 36 teams in the Champions League, the writing was somewhat on the wall.

With no games until late January because of their winter break, this seemed like the most logical time to part ways with a man that still holds a place in many Reds’ hearts.

OFFIZIELL: Der FC Red Bull Salzburg und Pepijn Lijnders beenden ihre Zusammenarbeit, der 41-jährige Niederländer wurde heute vom Dienst freigestellt. Danke für deinen Einsatz und alles Gute für die Zukunft, Pep! — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) December 16, 2024

