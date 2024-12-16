Report offers ‘total optimism’ for Liverpool fans over high-profile new contract in next 14 days

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Fresh reports have claimed that Liverpool fans could have at least one new contract to celebrate within the next fortnight.

Three of the Reds’ highest-profile players (Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold) are now just over six months out from the end of their existing deals at Anfield, although each of them has received a proposal from the club to stay on beyond the end of this season.

In just 16 days’ time, each of them would be free to speak with non-English clubs about a potential pre-contract agreement, but there’s now a growing sense of optimism that at least one of the trio could have his future sorted out before then.

Salah could sign new deal by end of December

According to Marca, Salah has now been persuaded to continue with Liverpool after an apparent charm offensive from the Anfield hierarchy, with the prospects over a new contract for the Egyptian transformed from ‘absolute pessimism’ to ‘total optimism’.

It’s claimed that club and player are almost aligned to such a degree that an official announcement could be made before the end of December, thus staving off any fears of overseas suitors approaching him in January.

The report adds that the likelihood of a move to the Saudi Pro League is now ‘remote’ after the 32-year-old’s discussions with LFC chiefs.

New contract for Salah seeming ever more likely

Given some of the melodramatic reporting from certain Spanish media in recent months when it comes to Salah’s future at Liverpool, we’d advise taking this update with a degree of caution, but it definitely offers a strong hint towards the news that Reds fans have been waiting so long to hear.

The winger hasn’t been averse to speaking publicly about his contract situation, much to the chagrin of Jamie Carragher, but the tide appears to be moving firmly in the direction of him agreeing a new deal at Anfield.

Our number 11 may have been kept scoreless by Fulham on Saturday, but he still registered an assist for Cody Gakpo’s equaliser just after half-time, which means that he’s now registered a goal contribution in eight successive league games since the win over Crystal Palace in early October (Transfermarkt).

If we get an announcement from Liverpool about a contract extension for Salah before the end of this month, it’d be quite the way to round off the year for Reds supporters!