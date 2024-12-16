Southampton make major club statement ahead of Liverpool cup clash

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

It’s been a strange month for Liverpool so far where amazing results have been followed with dropping points but all attention now turns to Carabao Cup action.

In a statement from the board of Southampton FC on their official website, it stated: ‘We can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with our Men’s First Team Manager, Russell Martin.’

This of course means that Russell Martin will not be present for the quarter-final on Wednesday evening, allowing the club to either find a new boss quick or stick with their interim option.

The same statement confirmed that current Under-21s Manager Simon Rusk will take charge of the team on an interim basis, making him the most likely candidate for overseeing our match.

Southampton fans will be hoping for the ‘new manager bounce’

Arne Slot knows first hand just how hard it can be to play against the Saints as they gave us a tough test on our last trip to the south coast in November.

The now departed coach bemoaned a lack of a penalty for his side in the last meeting but other than that, it was a match that showcased the best and worst of his team.

Whether they will look to play the same high risk style of football that provided them with two goals but also cost them conceding three, time will tell.

Much like Harvey Elliott praising Anfield for coming together against Fulham, St. Mary’s will need to be at one with their players if they want to book passage into the semi-finals.

Let’s hope though that we can get over some dropped points in our last two league games and get back to winning ways before a trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men