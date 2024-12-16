“Ain’t keeping hold of him…” – Tim Sherwood suggests Liverpool could sign a ‘favourite’ of Klopp

Image via Under The Cosh

Tim Sherwood has seemingly suggested that Liverpool could sign a current Premier League star whose club will struggle to retain him.

The Reds have been linked with several attackers in the lead-up to the January transfer window, with Omar Marmoush, Leroy Sane, Joao Pedro and Johan Bakayoko all being mentioned in reports with varying degrees of regularity and reliability.

Another forward who’s been the subject of rumoured LFC interest in the past is Jarrod Bowen (The Athletic), who this time last year was described by Jurgen Klopp as ‘probably my favourite player besides my players’.

Sherwood makes intriguing Bowen claim

On Sky Sports‘ Soccer Saturday over the weekend, the West Ham captain came up in a discussion among the pundits in studio during which Sherwood claimed that the England international mightn’t be at the London Stadium for much longer.

The ex-Tottenham manager said of the Irons captain (14 December, 13:03): “He’s a Liverpool player by the way, Jarrod Bowen. West Ham ain’t keeping hold of him, are they? What a player that kid is.”

Bowen is quality, but hard to see Liverpool moving for him

If Liverpool were looking to sign a forward with a proven track record of scoring in the Premier League, they could do a lot worse than Bowen, who’s struck 47 goals in the division, including 16 last season (Transfermarkt).

He actually netted in all three of his appearances against the Reds in 2023/24, twice in the top flight and once in the Carabao Cup, and he’ll have the chance to maintain that record when we travel to the London Stadium over the festive period.

However, with the West Ham winger turning 28 this coming Friday, he mightn’t fit the age profile of a typical FSG signing, and the Irons would surely demand a seismic fee for their prolific captain (and have good reason to do so).

Sherwood might seem certain of a big-money exit from east London for Bowen, and that’s not an implausible prospect if Julen Lopetegui’s side were to languish dangerously close to the relegation zone in the months ahead.

At the moment it’s difficult to envisage Liverpool pursuing the former Hull attacker in the near future, especially if Mo Salah were to sign a new contract at Anfield, but it’s an intriguing claim from the Sky Sports pundit nonetheless.