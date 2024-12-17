Sergio Aguero has just made an astonishing claim about Mo Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool

(Photo by Alex Livesey and Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Sergio Aguero has made an eye-catching claim about Mo Salah’s contract situation which could make every Liverpool fan stop in their tracks.

The Egyptian is just six months away from becoming a free agent, although David Ornstein recently reported that, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, the 32-year-old has been offered a new deal by Anfield chiefs.

Kopites are still waiting for all three to commit their future to the club, with plenty of focus on our free-scoring number 11 in particular, although it now seems that they’ll soon be able to reach for the champagne which has been lodged in ice for some time.

Aguero drops sensational Salah contract claim

Speaking to Stake.com (via FourFourTwo), Aguero went as far as to claim that Salah has already agreed a two-year contract extension at Liverpool and that ‘all doubts about his future’ can now be dispelled.

The former Manchester City striker said: “I’ve read a little about this over the past few hours. As I understand, Salah’s renewed [his] contract with Liverpool for two more seasons.

“I think this should clear all doubts about his future. He remains a key player and a fresh contract is the best news Liverpool could receive.”

Don’t lie to us, Sergio…

In the absence of any official announcement from the club, or major updates from the most reliable sources close to the inside goings-on at Anfield, we’d advise against celebrating prematurely just because of what Aguero has said.

However, following on from Marca reporting that Salah has been swayed towards signing a new deal at Liverpool, it’s looking ever more probable that the Egyptian will stay put for at least another year or two.

The ex-Man City marskman is right about one thing – a contract extension for the 32-year-old would be the early Christmas present that all Reds supporters want, with our number 11 continuing to rack up phenomenal goalscoring returns.

He’s struck 16 times in 23 matches this season and needs just one more to draw level with Billy Liddell on 228 in fourth place on the club’s all-time scoring charts, an incredible rate of consistency which should never be taken for granted.

Aguero famously sent City fans into raptures with his title-winning goal against QPR in 2012. A new contract for Salah would be greeted with almost as much jubilation by Liverpool supporters if it were to materialise in the near future.