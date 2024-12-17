‘Liverpool should be looking’ – Ex-Red tells Slot and Co. to raid Premier League club for 25-year-old ‘handful’

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 09: Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 training session at AXA Melwood Training Centre on December 09, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been told they should be looking to raid one of their Premier League rivals in order to boost their attacking options.

Jermaine Pennant has claimed that Darwin Nunez simply isn’t good enough for Liverpool and has urged Arne Slot and Co. to make a move for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international netted against the Reds in the 3-3 draw at St. James’ Park earlier this month and so far this term has registered eight goals and four assist in 16 games (across all competitions).

The former Real Sociedad man is under contract at Newcastle until 2028 meaning it would take a sizeable fee to prize him away from the north east.

“I think Liverpool should be looking at signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle in January,” Pennant told Casino Apps (via Metro).

“He scores every time he plays against Liverpool! Not only that, but he’s also a proven goalscorer and is a real handful for defenders.

“His movement is great, he’s quick and can bring in other players as well. He has all the attributes of fantastic number nine.

“That goal against Liverpool recently was all his creation, it was him getting the ball out of his feet and striking it into the back of the net and it’s not the first time we’ve seen that.”

Isak is one of the best strikers in the Premier League at the moment so there will be certainly be interest in his signature come the end of the season, if not in January.

Eddie Howe will not want to lose one of his main men, especially half way through the season, but if bigger clubs come calling it may be hard for the 25-year-old to say no.

Slot currently has plenty of options in attack but with Nunez struggling for form and both Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa struggling for fitness so far this season, the Dutchman may be tempted to reinforce his frontline in the upcoming transfer windows.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but there’d be no complaints from us if Isak was on Liverpool’s radar.