Arne Slot says Liverpool player with just 78 minutes under his belt this season will feature vs Southampton

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool travel to Southampton tomorrow night looking to book a spot in the semi-final of the League Cup.

The Reds were victorious at St. Mary’s in the Premier League last month but had to come from behind to record a 3-2 victory on the south coast.

After Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Fulham at Anfield, Arne Slot is expected to make changes to his starting XI despite a number of his players currently out through injury.

The Dutchman provided an update on his sidelined players in his pre-match press conference this morning, while also suggesting that Federico Chiesa could be in line for some game time against the Premier League’s bottom club.

The former Feyenoord boss said (as quoted by Rousing The Kop): “It’s definitely a moment he can get minutes. The amount of minutes is a question mark. We can’t expect him to play 90 minutes at this level with the intensity being so high, because he’s been out for five or six months now. But if he has a good training session he will make minutes.”

Chiesa was signed from Juventus in the summer but has only featured for 78 minutes across three games in a Red shirt this term.

When the Italy international joined the club there were already concerns from many supporters about his injury record and so far there’s been plenty of reason for concern.

He will be eager to show what he’s about against the Saints however, whether that be from the start or off the bench.

Slot’s comments suggest the 27-year-old won’t play a major part tomorrow but let’s hope he can impress when called upon.