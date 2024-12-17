‘He’s that good’ – Fulham ace backed to succeed if Liverpool transfer comes to fruition

Liverpool have been told that Antonee Robinson is certainly good enough to play at the highest level and that the Fulham defender now ‘deserves Champions League football’.

The USA international threw in a sensational performance against the Reds at Anfield on Saturday as he registered two assists during Fulham’s 2-2 draw.

Robinson also impressed defensively as he kept Mo Salah somewhat quiet down the right flank and his performance led to Liverpool supporters calling for Arne Slot and Co. to make a move.

The 27-year-old would be a more youthful option compared to Andy Robertson (30) and Kostas Tsimikas (28) and former USA international Charlie Davies has now weighed in on the reports.

“We already saw AC Milan try and get him a while back when he was still raw, but now he deserves Champions League football, he’s that good. The rumour is a thumbs up for me, Antonee Robinson could play his way into most teams in the world, he’s at that level,” he said (as quoted by Rousing The Kop).

Robertson, who was sent off at the weekend, has struggled for form this season while Kostas Tsimikas has missed the last few weeks through injury.

This had led to calls for a new left back to be signed, understandably, and after Robinson’s performance on Saturday Liverpool fans will be impressed.

The Fulham No.33 has six assists to his name this term so there are clear signs that he’d thrive in an attacking set-up like Slot’s at Liverpool.

It remains to be seen if we’re genuinely interested in the defender or not but his performance at the weekend has done his reputation no harm whatsoever.