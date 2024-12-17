After agent talks: What Sky Sports journalist just heard about £33m Liverpool transfer target

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool may admire Jeremie Frimpong but a potential transfer move for the footballer has been called into question.

Reliable Bundesliga reporter Christian Falk noted that the Reds and the player’s agent, Dirk Hebel, are currently in talks.

“Frimpong has a release clause valued at €40m [£33m] and he’s also Dutch like their new head coach, Arne Slot. So, they’re working on this deal as well,” the BILD journalist informed CaughtOffside.

This follows the club’s decision to invite the fullback’s entourage into the director’s box for Leverkusen’s visit to Anfield in the Champions League back in early November. The Merseysiders won the encounter 4-0.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold yet to put pen to paper on a contract extension, Liverpool do need to keep an eye on available successors in the event Real Madrid’s reported interest wins out.

Is Jeremie Frimpong a serious target for Liverpool?

Our interest in the Dutch international was likewise confirmed by Florian Plettenberg on X (formerly Twitter).

However, the Sky Sports Germany reporter did note that the 24-year-old couldn’t necessarily be considered a ‘concrete transfer target’ due to Arne Slot’s preference for a ‘traditional right-back’.

The Bundesliga sensation effectively operates as a winger when in possession, utilising his superb pace and dribbling ability to help supply chances and score goals.

The numbers speak for themselves in that regard – Frimpong registered 14 goals and 12 assists in 2023/24; this term, he’s managed two goals and eight assists in 23 appearances (across all competitions).

Forget about replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Let’s shelf that idea of considering the Netherlands international as a potential Trent Alexander-Arnold successor.

Even if reports of Mo Salah having signed a two-year contract extension are on the money, why shouldn’t Liverpool consider the future?

Yes, Federico Chiesa is currently present to provide cover – or, at the very least, the Italian will be once he can build up a run of minutes on the pitch.

But at 27 years of age, it’s perhaps more unlikely than not he’ll be a serious long-term successor for our Egyptian King.

Jeremie Frimpong, however, with pace to burn, an eye for goal and an incredible creative spark… that’s surely an interesting conversation to be held amongst our recruitment decision-makers, is it not?

The numbers behind Jeremie Frimpong

Does the fullback-cum-winger have a lot of ground to cover before we can make genuine comparisons to Salah? Absolutely.

That said, you can see how the Bayer Leverkusen star could be moulded to fit that profile in the long term.

His xG and xAG numbers are still in need of serious improvement to get close to our No.11’s ludicrous stats. Nonetheless, we can take encouragement from Frimpong’s level of involvement in the opposition box (7.65 touches in the opposing box per 90) compared to Salah’s (nine touches per game).

Player xG (non-penalty) per 90 xAG per 90 Touches in opposing box per 90 Mo Salah 0.51 0.46 9 Jeremie Frimpong 0.33 0.24 7.65

