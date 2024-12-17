(Video) Take a bow: Jordan Henderson registered a sublime assist for Ajax at the weekend

Jordan Henderson may have left Liverpool in the summer of 2023 but former Reds skipper is proving he’s still got it out in Holland.

After initially swapping Merseyside for Saudia Arabia (controversially), things didn’t quite go to plan for the 34-year-old out in the Middle East, so he then secured a move back to Europe and Dutch outfit Ajax.

The Amsterdam-based outfit finished fifth in the table last time out – a whopping 35 points behind champions PSV – but this time around Henderson and Co. are doing much better and are in second spot, six points behind PSV after 16 games.

Ajax picked up three points against Almere City at the Johan Cruyff Arena in a routine 3-0 victory on Sunday and the second goal was set up by our former No.14.

In his usual deep-lying midfield role, Henderson got on the ball and pinged a pinpoint 60-yard pass into the path of Kenneth Taylor who finished excellently.

The former Sunderland man was often criticised during his time on Merseyside for passing backwards or sideways, but this was another example of what he can do with the ball at his feet.

Check the superb assist below via @goal on X: