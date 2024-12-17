‘At this stage’ – Sky reporter shares what he’s ‘been told’ about Liverpool-linked Bundesliga wiz

Image via Sky Sports News

The January transfer window is now just two weeks away, and there’s already been a plethora of players linked with a prospective move to Liverpool.

That list includes numerous forwards, one of whom is Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, with recent reports citing him as a primary target to replace Mo Salah if the latter doesn’t sign a new contract at Anfield, although Sergio Aguero has now claimed that the Egyptian has already agreed a two-year deal.

That’d greatly reduce the need for Richard Hughes to pursue a right-sided attacker, and it looks as though the Germany international won’t be coming to Merseyside any time soon.

Plettenberg: Sane to Liverpool rumours are ‘not hot’

Taking to X on Monday evening, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg poured cold water on the rumours linking Sane with Liverpool by posting: “Been told that rumours linking Leroy Sané with Liverpool are not hot at this stage. Currently, there are no internal discussions or concrete plans regarding a Liverpool transfer for Sané this summer.

“It remains possible that the 28y/o could leave Munich on a free transfer in the summer, as Bayern are not actively pursuing a contract extension at this stage.”

🚨🔴 Been told that rumors linking Leroy #Sané with Liverpool are not hot at this stage. Currently, there are no internal discussions or concrete plans regarding a #LFC transfer for Sané this summer. It remains possible that the 28y/o could leave Munich on a free transfer in… pic.twitter.com/vky3AUwFg9 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 16, 2024

Probably not someone Liverpool need right now

While Plettenberg has played down the probability of Liverpool moving for Sane, another German journalist in Christian Falk (Head of Football at BILD) recently indicated that there has been contact between the two parties and that the 28-year-old is on the wanted list at Anfield.

Both reporters are usually quite reliable on transfer matters, so their seemingly contradictory updates leave us guessing somewhat as to how seriously the Reds are pursuing the Bayern winger.

If (as seems increasingly likely) Salah signs a new contract, Hughes could focus his attention on other parts of Arne Slot’s squad which are in greater need of immediate addressing. For instance, a spate of defensive injuries has left us worryingly threadbare in that area of the pitch.

Should Sane’s contract impasse in Munich continue, Liverpool might see an opportunity to snap him up on a free transfer, similar to his left-back teammate Alphonso Davies, with whom LFC have also been linked in recent days.

Right now a move for Sane seems highly improbable, but in the ever-dynamic world of football transfers, it’s not the kind of rumour which can be completely written off just yet!