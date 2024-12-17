Arne Slot confirms one Liverpool player is nearing comeback but also raises fresh injury concern

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has provided mixed news on the injury front for Liverpool fans ahead of the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Southampton.

The Reds come into the match with several players occupying the treatment room, including three defenders in Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate, although the head coach has suggested that one of those could be nearing a comeback.

However, one fresh injury concern appears to have arisen following the 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday.

Slot provides pre-Southampton injury update

Speaking to reporters at this morning’s press conference ahead of the Southampton game, Slot revealed (via Liverpool Echo): “Kostas is coming close and will train with us the first time today. Ibou and Conor are still not training with us.”

Unfortunately, the Dutchman’s update on Diogo Jota hinted that the forward hasn’t fully shaken off the muscle problem which sidelined him for nearly two months until his goalscoring comeback off the bench at the weekend.

The Reds boss said of the 28-year-old: “He wasn’t entirely OK after the game [v Fulham]. He didn’t train with us after the game. I don’t expect him to start [v Southampton] but he might get some minutes.”

Tsimikas’ return from injury is timely

With Andy Robertson suspended for tomorrow night’s match after his red card on Saturday, the prospective return of Tsimikas is most welcome for Liverpool, assuming he comes through training today without any complications.

The former Hull left-back has come in for criticism over his performances this season, so the Greek Scouser might be eyeing a swift return and an opportunity to become Slot’s first-choice option in that area of the pitch.

The head coach’s update on Jota isn’t what Reds fans would’ve wanted to hear, though. Having scored off the bench against Fulham, the Southampton game would’ve seemed like the perfect fixture for him to come back into the starting XI, but that now appears to be out of the question.

Maybe the Liverpool boss is simply being cautious with the Portugal forward and doesn’t want to ask too much of him too soon, with a view to an eight-day triple header of Premier League matches in Christmas week.

Let’s hope that Tsimikas and Jota will both be fit enough to play some part against the Saints tomorrow night, and that whoever Slot selects can secure a Carabao Cup semi-final berth for the reigning holders of the trophy.