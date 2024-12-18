‘We had a struggle together’: Arne Slot shares initial difficulties coaching 23-year-old at Liverpool

Pictures via FootballJOE

Arne Slot has taken to life at Liverpool well but has shared some initial difficulties he experienced whilst coaching one specific player at the club.

Speaking with FootballJOE after being named Premier League manager of the month for November, our head coach said about Curtis Jones: “He enjoys to play football everyday, always with a smile.

“He always wants the ball. We had a struggle together.

“In my opinion he touched the ball too much, but now he plays more simple, and that makes him more effective in what he does,”

“Good work rate, good person as well, good player, he always wants the ball and he’s so comfortable when he has it.

“I think that’s what makes him an all-round midfielder at the moment for us and for England as well.”

It’s an honest insight from the Dutchman and one that is certainly revealing as to how far the midfielder has come since his new boss has arrived at the club.

Curtis Jones has often been criticised for overplaying for Liverpool

You can see from how our No.17 reacted to the draw with Newcastle that this ‘simple’ message has come across in the way he speaks now as well.

His goal in that game was a further example of the improvements that have come since the 46-year-old has taken over at the helm.

Now the Scouser must attempt to continue improving and ensure that he adheres to the advice given to him and thus improve on the pitch.

With competition from the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, it’s not going to be easy for the academy graduate to get game time.

However, the 23-year-old has proved in recent weeks that he’s more than capable of competing and has proven that a starting role is more than deserved.

