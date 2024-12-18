Carragher tells Slot to ignore what ‘every Liverpool fan is not bothered’ about this season

Pictures via The Overlap

Liverpool have had a great start to the season but recent weeks have shown some flaws in our nearly unblemished performances that came before and Jamie Carragher has shared a message.

Speaking on ‘The Overlap’, the Scouser said: “The title feels so important for Liverpool this season and you almost want to really explain that to the manager.

“That’s what I fell like, I feel like I want to just get hold of him and say, ‘Listen, forget that FA Cup lark and the Carabao Cup.’

“I just think, honestly I can assure you, every Liverpool fan is not bothered about them this season.

“You’re in a position where you’ve got a decent lead, it looks like City are not going to be involved, you fancy you can take on Arsenal or Chelsea – that’s the feeling with the fanbase.”

This isn’t the first time that the 46-year-old has shared this opinion and he’s certainly doubling down on these words once again here.

With tonight bringing with it a quarter final of the Carabao Cup in the midst of a busy December for an injury hit team, we will see how seriously Arne Slot adheres to this advice.

Arne Slot will want to win every trophy on offer to him this season

We have seen in the past that the Reds have enough experience on competing on all fronts but the fact that we’ve come short in our attempts for multiple glories in the past, perhaps it’s not the best idea to try this again.

With the Sky pundit also citing that Chelsea don’t have a strong enough defence to win the league, it seems that confidence is high from him that we can go on to win the ultimate prize.

Winning silverware is what this club is built on but the Premier League would again likely be the one reward we would want most want to see Virgil van Dijk lift above his head this season.

You can watch Carragher’s comments to Slot (from 20:14) via The Overlap on YouTube:

