‘Certainly looked like…’ – BBC pundit claims Liverpool got away with big refereeing decision

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool advanced to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 win away to Southampton on Wednesday night, although they needed to survive a late scare to get over the line.

The Reds were cruising at half-time with a two-goal lead, but Cameron Archer’s 59th-minute goal sparked a Saints fightback which included a brilliant Caoimhin Kelleher save and a refereeing decision in the closing stages which enraged the home fans at St Mary’s.

A long ball forward preceded a tangle between Jarell Quansah and Mateus Fernandes, who went to ground inside the penalty area, prompting screams from thousands in the stands which turned to howls of derision when Simon Hooper waved away appeals for a spot kick.

Replays showed that the Liverpool defender had an arm across the Southampton player, but any contact between the two occurred outside the box, although Saints fans may argue about the possible denial of a goalscoring opportunity (and duly a potential red card).

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, Francis Benali felt that the Reds might’ve got away with one as he said (21:52): “My reaction was it was a foul on Mateus Fernandes. It certainly looked like it from our position here. He does get in front of Jarell Quansah. It is one of those decisions that could have easily gone either way.”

Did Quansah and Liverpool get away with one?

The first thing we can say for certain is that it wasn’t a penalty, as the contact was outside the box, although replays suggest that a foul could easily have been given against Quansah.

If Hooper had blown for a free kick, he might then have had a decision to make as to whether or not the Liverpool centre-back was denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, the infringement for which Andy Robertson was sent off against Fulham last weekend.

We’d have to admit that the Reds may have dodged a bullet with the referee not blowing for a foul when one could easily have been given, and our number 78 might then have been in trouble regarding a possible red card.

Southampton will have their grievances over that decision, and to be fair we probably would’ve been the same had it occurred the other way around. Thankfully, the call went Liverpool’s way and the Carabao Cup holders remain on course to possibly retain the trophy at Wembley in the spring.